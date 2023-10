- Can Tho city needs to show strong determination and take drastic actions to fulfil its heavy responsibility towards itself, the Mekong Delta region, and the entire country, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said on October 10.Can Tho is one of the five provincial-level cities in Vietnam and also an economic, cultural, social and defence - security centre of the Mekong Delta and the country as a whole. It is located at the intersection of two important urban economic corridors in the Mekong Delta, namely the corridor along the Hau River and the Ho Chi Minh City - Can Tho one. Read full story - National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 10 requested the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang to focus on effective development to contribute to the realisation of national targets this year.Addressing a meeting with the Hau Giang Party Committee’s Standing Board during a tour of some Mekong Delta provinces, Hue said he is impressed with the strong development of Hau Giang, which he described as a “bright spot” of Vietnam’s economic panorama thanks to a growth rate continuously higher than the national average. Read full story - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on October 10 held talks with his Japanese counterpart Kamikawa Yoko during her visit to Vietnam from October 10 - 11.At the talks, Son welcomed Kamikawa's visit which takes place in the year Vietnam and Japan celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. Read full story - The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to hold the 27th session from October 11-17, according to the NA Office.The Committee will give opinions on a draft NA resolution on piloting some mechanisms and policies aimed at removing obstacles posed by stipulations in certain laws related to investment in the construction of road works. Read full story - The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) will work with relevant agencies to conduct innovation evaluation and help localities identify right directions to follow to help raise Vietnam’s position in the Global Innovation Index (GII) rankings, an official has said.The MoST in coordination with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva held a hybrid workshop on October 10 to provide information about the GII 2023. Read full story - The Can Tho branch of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on October 10 organised a meeting between Japanese businesses and Vietnamese firms operating in the Mekong Delta, aiming to provide them with opportunities to connect and seek cooperation.Speaking at the event, Director of VCCI Can Tho branch Nguyen Phuong Lam said that the Mekong Delta is a major agricultural production region and has huge demand for transportation and logistics infrastructure. The Vietnamese Government is making major investments in express ways, sea ports and logistics infrastructure in the region. Read full story