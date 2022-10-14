Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged Ho Chi Minh City to focus on solving issues that has drawn great public concerns, especially those related to planning, during a working session with the municipal People's Committee on October 13.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) works with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. (Photo: VNA)

The working session took place following meetings between President Phuc and National Assembly deputies of HCM City, and voters in Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on October 13 to launch the VTV Can Tho, a national channel of Vietnam Television (VTV).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (third from right) at the launch ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

VTV Can Tho is on air 18 hours per day from 5:30am to 11:30pm with daily and socio-political news, culture, sports, entertainment, science and educational programmes, along with movies.



- Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan delivered a speech at the plenary session of the sixth Summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan on October 13, and engaged in bilateral meetings with some heads of delegations on the sidelines of the event.



Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan delivers the speech at the event. (Photo: VNA)

In her speech, Vice President Xuan suggested that CICA should uphold the spirit of cooperation, action and responsibility to create a peaceful and stable environment for development in line with the UN Charter and international law, especially the principles of respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity of countries, and settlement of disputes by peaceful means without the use of or threat to use force.

- Financial institutions and the world’s top credit rating agencies’ forecasts on Vietnam’s economic growth are completely founded, said Russia’s Sputnik radio.



The World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Moody's, Fitch, Standard & Poor's, Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) or the UK's Standard Chartered Bank offered optimistic opinions about the Vietnamese economy amid the dull economic landscape all over the world.



- Vietnam’s economy is on a growth trend driven by an opening up to foreign capital while the stock market is growing rapidly and offers attractive returns for a lower entry price than other Asian markets, said an article recently published on Luxembourg’s newswire delano.lu.



It said Vietnam's growth is currently progressing at a rate of 6.5%, driven by four factors: infrastructure spending, healthy macroeconomic policies, the development of a middle class that boosts demand and the attractiveness of the country to foreign investors.



- VinFast, Vietnam's first global smart electric car maker, and Infineon Technologies AG, the world leader in automotive semiconductor solutions, on October 13 announced to extend their partnership on the occasion of Infineon's OktoberTech Asia Pacific 2022 Technology Forum in Singapore.

At the signing ceremony (Photo: Internet)

Accordingly, the two companies will set up a joint application competence centre focusing on electromobility to accelerate VinFast's development of solutions for the future of smart mobility. The inauguration of the VinFast–Infineon Competence Center (VICC) is planned in the first quarter of 2023.



- The PLOS Biology journal of the US has published a list of the 100,000 most-cited researchers globally this year, of whom two Vietnamese are among the top 10,000.



Professor, Doctor of Science Nguyen Dinh Duc and Associate Professor, Dr. Le Hoang Son, both from the Vietnam National University, Hanoi made the list./.