Hanoi April 19 (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s decision to tighten control over real estate credit has helped to restrict speculation while making the market transparent and preventing a real state bubble, economic experts have said.



Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu underlined that the move only aims to restrict segments with high risk of speculation in major projects, instead of impeding investment flow in real estate. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh recently took part in an conference with localities regarding the completion of the National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2045 (PDP VIII).



According to the Government Office’s announcement of the Deputy PM's conclusion at the conference, participants reached a consensus that the total capacity of power generation sources should reach 146,000 MW by 2030, with the structure of energy sources aligning with a report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT). Read full story

- The Prime Minister has approved the restructuring of Vietnam Railways (VNR) to reduce the number of its subsidiaries.



According to Official Letter 303/TTg-DMDN issued by the Prime Minister on April 7 to approve this restructuring plan, branches of VNR's locomotive enterprise will reduce from five to three units. Read full story

- The Criminal Investigation Agency under the Ministry of National Defence has launched criminal proceedings against and detained some officials of the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) High Command for embezzlement charges.



They included Major General Pham Kim Hau, former Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the VCG; Major General Bui Trung Dung, former Deputy Commander; Major General Doan Bao Quyet, former Deputy Political Commissar of the VCG; Colonel Nguyen Van Hung, Deputy Commander; and Senior Lieutenant Colonel Bui Van Hoe, deputy head of the Finance Department of the VCG High Command. Read full story

- The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on April 18 sentenced 12 defendants to imprisonments of between 3-13 years on the charge of conducting acts aiming at overthrowing the people’s administration.



The defendants are members and supporters of the so-called “Chinh phu quoc gia Viet Nam lam thoi” (Provisional National Government of Vietnam), which is a terrorist organisation founded and led by Dao Minh Quan from abroad. The organisation has conducted many propaganda activities advocating armed riots against the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Read full story

- The Vietnamese women's football team obtained a 2-2 draw with Gyeongju KHNP of the Republic of Korea (RoK) during their training in the RoK ahead of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).



The Korean squad got the ball into the net in the seventh minute. However, only few minutes later, the Vietnamese players found the equalizer by Hai Yen./. Read full story