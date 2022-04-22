Politics Party Inspection Commission disciplines many officials The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission meted out disciplinary measures against many officials during its 14th meeting on April 19-20.

Politics India lower house speaker wraps up visit to Vietnam Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla and his entourage left Ho Chi Minh City on April 21 evening, successfully wrapping up his three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Highest priority given to ensuring life, property safety of Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine The highest priority of the Vietnamese Party and State is to ensure security, life and property safety, as well as legal and legitimate interests of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities in Ukraine and related regions, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told a press conference on April 21.

ASEAN Vietnam urges ASEAN to early operate ASEAN portal for digital vaccination certification Vietnam has called for the early launch of an ASEAN portal for digital vaccination certification and suggested considering expanding its coverage to the bloc’s partners to facilitate trade, travelling and tourism both in and outside the region.