Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 23 attended and proposed three groups of measures to enhance international cooperation at the fourth Asia-Pacific Water Summit.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the fourth Asia-Pacific Water Summit virtually (Photo: VNA)

The summit is being held in Japan’s Kumamoto city from April 23-24, with the participation of the country’s Emperor and Prime Minister, and the heads of State and Prime Ministers of Asian-Pacific countries, including six other ASEAN nations, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Thailand and the Philippines. Read full story



- Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and his Chinese counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei Fenghe on April 23 co-chaired activities of the seventh Vietnam-China Border Defence Friendship Exchange in Quang Hoa district of Vietnam’s Cao Bang province and Longzhou county of China’s Guangxi province.

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (L) and his Chinese counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei Fenghe at Shuikou International Border Gate. (Photo: VNA)

In the morning, the Vietnam People's Army delegation led by General Giang began exchange activities in Longzhou, with the welcome ceremony for the delegation chaired by Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei at Shuikou International Border Gate. Read full story



- Lego Group pins high hope on its project in Vietnam as this will be the first carbon neutral factory of the Danish firm across the world and its second in Asia, a high-ranking official of the Danish toy production company has said.



Ole Hammer, Director of Government and Public Affairs at Lego Group, made the remark during a reception hosted by Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi on April 20. Read full story



- The lists of the 500 fastest-growing companies in Vietnam (FAST500) and the top 10 firms in real estate-construction - building material this year were announced by the Vietnam Report JSC and the VietNamNet e-newspaper during a ceremony held in Hanoi on April 22.



Hung Thinh Land JSC, MB AGEAS Life Insurance Company Limited and Tin Viet Finance JSC were honoured this year. Other names in the top 10 include Thang Loi Real Estate JSC, Hoang Mai Production Trade and Service Co., Ltd, Pha Le Plastics Manufacturing & Technology JSC, Sao Mai Group Corporation, Nam Hoa Trading & Production Corporation, Tan Viet Securities Joint Stock Company and KB Securities Vietnam Joint Stock Company. Read full story



- Phu Quoc International Airport in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang will be invested to be able to serve 10 million passengers a year.



According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), currently there are six domestic and 10 foreign airlines operating regular flights to/from Phu Quoc airport. Its passenger throughput reached 3.7 million in 2019, but down to 3.23 million in 2020 and about 1.6 million in 2021 due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story



- Vietnam is now on its way to becoming a new global manufacturing centre. At a recent Investment Promotion Conference in Vinh Phuc, K.C Chen, Deputy CEO of Compal Vietnam Co., Ltd (Taiwan) outlined the operation of its 500 million USD laptop factory in the province.



According to him, the company is currently a manufacturer for Dell, Google and Amazon. The factory's production activities are stable and it expects to attract 15,000 workers by the end of the second quarter. Read full story



- As of April 23 afternoon, 374,255 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to children from 5 to under 12 years old in 41 out of the 63 provinces and cities nationwide, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).



The vaccination campaign for this age group started in northern Quang Ninh province on April 14. Read full story

Players of Vietnam (in white) and the RoK vie for the ball. (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam’s U23 team secured a 1-0 victory against the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s U20 squad in a friendly held at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on April 22, as the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) is nearing in.



Head coach Park Hang-seo of Vietnam fielded all the three over-aged players right at the start of the match./. Read full story



