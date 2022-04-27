☀️ Morning digest on April 27
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
-Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou compared notes on cooperation between Vietnam and Laos during their talks in Hanoi on April 26. The Lao Vice President is paying an official visit to Vietnam.
Given the complex developments on the world stage, the two Vice Presidents shared the view of consolidating the close, friendly neighbourliness and special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos to ensure security and development in each country, as well as peace, stability and cooperation in the region. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 26 for Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou. The President said Vietnam and Laos need to maintain the regular exchange of delegations and high-ranking officials and strive to turn economic, trade and investment cooperation into a pillar of bilateral relations. Read full story
-National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 26 also hosted a reception for the visiting Lao Vice President.
Hue congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their great achievements across fields, and highlighted significant contributions of the Lao NA through all periods in general and during the tenure when Pany Yathotou worked as the Chairwoman of the NA in particular. Read full story
-Officials of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the Lao Front for National Development (LFND) discussed their cooperation in 2022 during an online meeting on April 26.
The event was co-chaired by Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Phung Khanh Tai and Vice President of the LFND Central Committee Chanpheng Southivong. Read full story
-The 10th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded in Hanoi on April 26, mainly focusing on preparations for the third meeting of the 15th legislature.
The session looked into five draft laws which had been submitted to the NA for the first time, a draft resolution on some pilot special mechanisms and policies for the development of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, the proposed law and ordinance building programme for 2023 and adjustments to the 2022 programme. Read full story
-The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided disciplinary measures against many former officials of Binh Thuan province at a meeting on April 26 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
The Politburo and the Secretariat agreed that the standing board of the Binh Thuan provincial Party Committee in the 2020-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures, and the Party delegation of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures had violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, showed a lack of responsibility along with lax leadership and supervision. Read full story
-Vietnam has made remarkable progress in poverty reduction in the 2010 – 2020 period, with the rate of poverty declining to only 5 percent from 16.8 percent, according to the World Bank (WB).
The WB said over 10 million people were supported to escape from poverty in the period. Read full story
-European business confidence in Vietnam’s investment environment continued to rise at the start of 2022, according to the website Fibre2Fashion.com.
The website cited the business climate index (BCI) from the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) conducted by YouGov as showing that for the first quarter of 2022, the index climbed to 73 points, once again reaching its highest point after the fourth wave of the pandemic. Read full story
-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent letters to a man and a student, praising them for their life-saving actions.
The letters were sent to Nguyen Huu Hien, President of the War Veterans Association in Thanh Hoa commune, Thanh Chuong district, the central province of Nghe An, and Nguyen Van Duong, an eighth grader of Minh Lac Secondary School in Cam Xuyen district, the central province of Ha Tinh. They risked their lives to save others from drowning and provided them with first aid. Read full story
- Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan hosted a reception for Vice Minister for Foreign Economic Relations of the Netherlands Hanneke Schuiling, who is paying a working visit to Vietnam.
Hoan highly valued the Netherland’s capacity and experience in climate change adaptation, water management and sustainable agriculture. Read full story
-A new medical quarantine process at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City has helped ease congestion amid the rising number of passengers in recent days.
As airlines are required to ensure all passengers are negative for COVID-19, the department asked the city’s Centre for Disease Control to skip this process at the airport. Read full story/.
-Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou compared notes on cooperation between Vietnam and Laos during their talks in Hanoi on April 26. The Lao Vice President is paying an official visit to Vietnam.
Given the complex developments on the world stage, the two Vice Presidents shared the view of consolidating the close, friendly neighbourliness and special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos to ensure security and development in each country, as well as peace, stability and cooperation in the region. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 26 for Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou. The President said Vietnam and Laos need to maintain the regular exchange of delegations and high-ranking officials and strive to turn economic, trade and investment cooperation into a pillar of bilateral relations. Read full story
-National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 26 also hosted a reception for the visiting Lao Vice President.
Hue congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their great achievements across fields, and highlighted significant contributions of the Lao NA through all periods in general and during the tenure when Pany Yathotou worked as the Chairwoman of the NA in particular. Read full story
-Officials of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the Lao Front for National Development (LFND) discussed their cooperation in 2022 during an online meeting on April 26.
The event was co-chaired by Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Phung Khanh Tai and Vice President of the LFND Central Committee Chanpheng Southivong. Read full story
-The 10th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded in Hanoi on April 26, mainly focusing on preparations for the third meeting of the 15th legislature.
The session looked into five draft laws which had been submitted to the NA for the first time, a draft resolution on some pilot special mechanisms and policies for the development of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, the proposed law and ordinance building programme for 2023 and adjustments to the 2022 programme. Read full story
-The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee decided disciplinary measures against many former officials of Binh Thuan province at a meeting on April 26 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
The Politburo and the Secretariat agreed that the standing board of the Binh Thuan provincial Party Committee in the 2020-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures, and the Party delegation of the provincial People’s Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures had violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, showed a lack of responsibility along with lax leadership and supervision. Read full story
-Vietnam has made remarkable progress in poverty reduction in the 2010 – 2020 period, with the rate of poverty declining to only 5 percent from 16.8 percent, according to the World Bank (WB).
The WB said over 10 million people were supported to escape from poverty in the period. Read full story
-European business confidence in Vietnam’s investment environment continued to rise at the start of 2022, according to the website Fibre2Fashion.com.
The website cited the business climate index (BCI) from the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) conducted by YouGov as showing that for the first quarter of 2022, the index climbed to 73 points, once again reaching its highest point after the fourth wave of the pandemic. Read full story
-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent letters to a man and a student, praising them for their life-saving actions.
The letters were sent to Nguyen Huu Hien, President of the War Veterans Association in Thanh Hoa commune, Thanh Chuong district, the central province of Nghe An, and Nguyen Van Duong, an eighth grader of Minh Lac Secondary School in Cam Xuyen district, the central province of Ha Tinh. They risked their lives to save others from drowning and provided them with first aid. Read full story
- Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan hosted a reception for Vice Minister for Foreign Economic Relations of the Netherlands Hanneke Schuiling, who is paying a working visit to Vietnam.
Hoan highly valued the Netherland’s capacity and experience in climate change adaptation, water management and sustainable agriculture. Read full story
-A new medical quarantine process at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City has helped ease congestion amid the rising number of passengers in recent days.
As airlines are required to ensure all passengers are negative for COVID-19, the department asked the city’s Centre for Disease Control to skip this process at the airport. Read full story/.