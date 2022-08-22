Hanoi, VNA - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked ministries, agencies and localities to step up their coordination with the Ministry of Health to deal with urgent issues in the medical sector while addressing a national teleconference on August 21.



The Government leader listed such issues that need to be addressed first as procurement, bidding, investment, medical services under health insurance and policies towards health workers.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 20 chaired a nationwide teleconference linking with the 63 cities and provinces on the development of labour market in a flexible, modern, sustainable and globally integrated manner.



He said the Vietnamese Party and State always pay attention to labour market and consider human resources one of the three strategic breakthroughs for socio-economic development.

-The office of the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Secretariat of the Lao National Assembly held their 11th annual seminar and exchange, in the central province of Quang Binh on August 20.



The event focused its discussions on renewing work for NA meetings, especially improving the quality of the information and secretary work, using modern technology in meetings, coordination between the NA Office and Office of the NA delegations of deputies.



-A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission led by its standing vice chairman Lai Xuan Mon paid a working visit to Mexico from August 15-20 to exchange experience with local political parties in information and education as well as strengthen bilateral friendship and cooperation.



At meetings with President of the ruling party National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) Mario Delgado and General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT) Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez, Mon suggested that the political parties of Mexico enhance the exchange of experience in such areas as theoretical research for devising the country's development strategies as well as the management and development of the press system.

-Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, held a working session with President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Kőrösi on August 19 to discuss UNGA’s working priorities as well as Vietnam’s issues of concern.



Giang affirmed that Vietnam will actively join and contribute to promoting the common agenda of the international community, as well as seek solutions to global challenges.



-The Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department is working with domestic authorities to verify the identity of and provide citizen protection measures for Vietnamese nationals who recently escaped from a casino in Cambodia’s Kandal province and swam across Binh Ghi River to return home, said spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang on August 20.



Hang added that the ministry asked the Vietnamese representative agencies in Cambodia to contact the host authorities and inspect the casino in Chrey Thum hamlet, Sampeou Poun commune, Kaoh Thom district.



-Vietnam's Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh has paid a working visit to Rosario city of Santa Fe province to seek opportunities for promoting trade and investment collaboration between the Argentinean province and Vietnamese localities.



Meeting provincial Governor Omar Perotti, he appreciated the potential of Santa Fe province and said the two sides hold great potential for promoting cooperation in the agricultural sector, as Vietnam has high demand for animal feed, raw materials for processing, cereals, wheat flour and other items that are Santa Fe's strengths.



-Solutions to improve the teaching and learning of Vietnamese language among overseas Vietnamese children were tabled for discussion at a seminar in Hanoi on August 20.



The event was jointly held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Ministry of Education and Training and the Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH) as part of activities in response to the day for honouring the Vietnamese language (September 8).



-Vietnam’s Thai Binh Corporation on August 19 donated 100,000 USD to help Cuba address the aftermaths of the massive blaze at an oil storage facility in Cuba’s Matanzas Industrial Park.



A cheque of the amount was presented by head representative of Thai Binh Corporation Tran Thien Minh to Cuban Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Déborah Rivas Saavedra. Minh said his company also plans to donate food and other necessities to families of victims.



-Vietnam’s coal imports are forecast to rise to meet domestic production demand, according to a draft strategy for developing the coal industry in Vietnam recently introduced by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Accordingly, Vietnam will import about 50-83 million tonnes of coal per year during the period from 2025 to 2035, with the volume gradually falling to about 32-35 million tonnes by 2045.



-More than 120 Tiktok content creators took part in a discussion on how to shoot videos promoting tourist destinations in Da Nang, during an event held by the municipal Tourism Promotion Centre and two media companies on August 20.



Joining them were salespersons and marketers from tourism services companies in the central city.

-Raymonde Dien, a member of the French Communist Party and a symbol of the fight against the war by the French colonialists in Vietnam, passed away on August 19. She was 93.



Born on May 13, 1929 in the western part of France, she is known by the Vietnamese and other peoples in the world for lying on the rail to block a train carrying tanks and other weapons to Indochina on February 23, 1950. Later, she joined other French communists in their support to the Vietnamese people in their fight against the French colonialists and US imperialists, for the struggle for peace for Vietnam.



- Vietnam will send five athletes to compete in the Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating events which will be held in the coming months in Europe.



Tran Khanh Linh, Nguyen Quang Minh and Nguyen Linh Chi will be the Vietnamese representatives at the event in Ostrava, the Czech Republic, from August 31 to September 3.