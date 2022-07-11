Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other National Assembly (NA) deputies of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho met with voters in Ninh Kieu, Cai Rang and Phong Dien districts on July 10 to inform about outcomes of the 15th legislature’s third session.



Local voters expressed their delight at the achievements in the COVID-19 fight and socio-economic recovery and development in the recent past, which they said are attributable to the Government and the PM’s drastic and effective directions.Read full story



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need to take a joint mechanism managing the development of the southeastern region and the southern key economic region in general while chairing a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on July 9.



The conference looked into the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No.53-NQ/TW, dated August 29, 2005, on promoting socio-economic development and ensuring national defence and security in the southeastern region and the southern key economic region by 2010 with a vision towards 2020, along with Conclusion No. 27-KL/TW, dated August 2, 2012, on continuing to materialise the resolution.Read full story



- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9 visited and presented gifts to war invalids and sick soldiers at a nursing centre in Thuan Thanh district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).



Established in 1965, the centre, a unit of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), is now providing care for more than 1,000 seriously wounded and sick soldiers. Read full story



-Thanks to joint efforts, the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and China have recorded many new strides in the recent past, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai.



The diplomat recently granted an interview to Beijing-based correspondents of Vietnamese press agencies ahead a visit to China on July 12 - 13 by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, Chairman of the steering committee for Vietnam - China cooperation. Read full story



-The comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the US has developed fruitfully and substantively in recent years, Tran Hong Ha, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment said at a ceremony to mark the 246th anniversary of US Independence Day (July 4) held on July 8 in Hanoi.



Ha stressed that mutual visits by senior leaders of the two countries in recent years have created a driving force to consolidate the reliable political, diplomatic and dialogue relations between the two sides, thus deepening bilateral ties as well as contributing to peace, stability, collaboration and development in the Asia-Pacific region. Read full story



-Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh has suggested the French Court of Cassation make judges and experts involved in online training sessions for Vietnamese judges.



At a recent talk with first president of the French court Christophe Soulard, Binh briefed his host on Vietnam’s judicial reform strategy by 2030 with a vision towards 2045, with priorities given to organisational reform, juvenile justice and personnel training. Read full story



-A resolution on human rights and climate change drafted by Vietnam in coordination with Bangladesh and the Philippines has been adopted at the 50th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).



The resolution, introduced annually by Vietnam, focuses on realisation of the rights to food and climate change.Read full story



-The growth target of 6.5 percent set for 2022 is likely to pose a big challenge to Vietnam given difficulties in production and business at home and global uncertainties, head of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Thi Huong said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.



Huong suggested the entire political system need to roll out support packages, keep a close watch on the situation, and adopt solutions to handle emerging issues. Read full story



-Capital reallocation plans announced by multinational corporations will offer opportunities for Vietnam to attract foreign direct investment, experts said.



According to Yoshinaga Kazuyoshi, General Director of Goertek Vina, a company that specialises in producing electronic devices, network equipment and multimedia audio products, the group has decided to make Vietnam its largest base abroad, with Nghe An selected as the location to expand production.

Many other large foreign corporations also have factories in Vietnam, including Samsung, LG, Foxconn and Intel. The US chip manufacturing corporation Intel is making a plan for the second phase after investing 1 billion USD in the first stage. Read full story



-The 2022 ASEAN Plus police music gala kicked off on July 7 in Hanoi's downtown Hoan Kiem Lake area, marking the 60th anniversary of the traditional day of the People's Police Force (July 20).



The two-day event sees the participation of police music groups from ASEAN members such as Laos, the Philippines, Brunei, Myanmar, and Vietnam, in addition to those from Japan and China. Read full story



-About 1,850 cars formed a map of Vietnam in northern Hai Phong city on July 9, breaking the current world record of 750 cars.



The event was organised at the Doi Rong international tourism site in Do Son district by Vinfast and OTV Media after two years of preparation.Read full story



-The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has freshly appointed the rookie boy group BLANK2Y as the honorary ambassador of the Republic of Korea’s tourism in Vietnam this year.



BLANK2Y will assume their role in Vietnam for one year from July 9, 2022 to July 8, 2023. During this time, the group is set to accompany KTO in many tourism promotion activities through K-pop. A highlight in their tenure is to perform at the Korean Days in Hanoi, the biggest promotion event scheduled to take place in Vietnam’s capital in November. Read full story



-The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has launched a video clip Vietnam: Di de yeu! – Wonders of Vietnam (Vietnam: Travel to Love! - Wonders of Vietnam), to introduce beautiful destinations of Vietnam.



The clip is part of a programme promoting Vietnamese tourism on YouTube, organised by the VNAT, with support from Vinpearl and Google. Read full story/.