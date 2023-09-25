Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Trust, sincerity and solidarity on the global scale with the role of the United Nations and the participation of all countries will help the international community to address difficulties, overcome challenges, and promote peace, cooperation and prosperous development across the world, thus bringing happiness and well-being to all people, said

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

PM Pham Minh Chinh delivers a speech at the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

While delivering a speech at the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22, PM Chinh said Vietnam, which suffered severe pains, sacrifices and losses from wars as well as blockage and embargo in the previous century, understands and cherishes the values of peace, cooperation and development, adding with the spirit of "putting aside the past, overcoming differences, upholding similarities and looking towards the future", Vietnam has spared no efforts to develop relations with foreign countries.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Sao Paulo International Airport around the noon of September 23 (local time), starting an official visit to Brazil from September 23 to 26 at the invitation of the country’s President Lula da Silva.

PM Pham Minh Chinh is welcomed at Sao Paulo International Airport of Brazil on September 23. (Photo: VNA)

During the trip, PM Chinh and President Lula da Silva are scheduled to have talks, hold a joint press conference, and witness the signing and handover of cooperation documents between the two countries. The Vietnamese leader will also have meetings with leaders of the National Congress of Brazil, the parliamentary friendship group of the South American country, some local political parties and friendship organisations, and the state of Sao Paulo.



- Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation from the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) arrived in Sofia on September 23 afternoon, starting an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of his counterpart Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Vice President of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rositsa Kirova (R) welcomes National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at the Sofia International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming NA Chairman Hue and the delegation at the Sofia International Airport were Vice President of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rositsa Kirova, head of the Office of the Bulgarian National Assembly President Nikola Nikolov, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Do Hoang Long, and representatives from the Vietnamese community in the country.



- President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez arrived in Hanoi on September 24, beginning a five-day visit to Vietnam to attend a ceremony to mark 50 years of leader Fidel Castro’s trip to the liberated zone in Southern Vietnam (September 1973-2023).

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc and other senior Vietnamese officials welcome the top Cuban legislator at Noi Bai International Airport. (Source: VNA)

Welcoming the Cuban leader at the Noi Bai International Airport were Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung, and Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen.



- Vietnam and the Commonwealth of Dominica on September 22 signed an agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passports.



The agreement was inked by Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy of the Commonwealth of Dominica Vince Henderson, who were in New York to attend the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.



- Two ships of the Royal New Zealand Navy, frigate HMNZS Te Mana and sustainment vessel HMNZS Aotearoa, arrived at the international port of Ho Chi Minh City on September 24, starting a five-day friendship visit to Vietnam.



Leading the New Zealand delegation, Commander of the Joint Forces New Zealand Rear Admiral James Gilmour said the visit follows a successful trip to his country by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, in July 2023.



- To maintain a high growth rate of exports, it was necessary to target new trends, including semiconductors, said experts.



The scale of this market hit more than 600 billion USD last year, and is forecast to reach 1.4 trillion USD by 2029.



- Farmers and businesses must improve product quality, and strictly follow the rules of origin and ensure food safety to boost fruit exports, experts said.



They made the affirmation at a recent conference jointly held by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), and the Vietnam Institute of Agricultural Engineering and Post-harvest Technology and the National Authority for Agro-Forestry-Fishery Quality, Processing and Market Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in Ho Chi Minh City.



- Vietnam’s rowers won the first medal at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) in Hangzhou, China on September 24.

The Vietnamese team (upper) during the race at the 19th Asian Games on September 24 (Photo: VNA)

Quarter Dinh Thi Hao, Ha Thi Vui, Pham Thi Hue and Du Thi Bong finished third to earn a bronze in the women's coxless fours at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre, clocking 6min 52.35sec./.




