Politics Vietnam’s National Day marked in Thailand A reception to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on September 26, bringing together 400 delegates from the Thai government, ASEAN member nations’ embassies, the EU Delegation to Thailand, among others.

Politics Party official visits Vietnamese embassy in Belgium Tran Quoc Cuong, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Brussels as part of his trip to Belgium on September 26.

Politics HCM City seeks stronger cooperation with Korean localities, partners Ho Chi Minh City wishes to enhance cooperation with localities and partners from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to contribute to advancing the Vietnam-RoK strategic cooperative partnership to a new level, a municipal official said on September 26.

Politics Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam welcomes Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on September 26 received visiting Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who is attending the Horasis India Meeting 2022 in southern Binh Duong province.