☀️ Morning digest September 27
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had talks with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo on September 26 as part of his stay in Japan to attend the state funeral for former PM Abe Shinzo.
On behalf of the Party, State, and people of Vietnam, President Phuc offered his deepest condolences to the Liberal Democratic Party, parliament, Government, and people of Japan, along with the family of Abe, who he described as a “close friend” of the Vietnamese leaders and people. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had talks with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo on September 26 as part of his stay in Japan to attend the state funeral for former PM Abe Shinzo.
On behalf of the Party, State, and people of Vietnam, President Phuc offered his deepest condolences to the Liberal Democratic Party, parliament, Government, and people of Japan, along with the family of Abe, who he described as a “close friend” of the Vietnamese leaders and people. Read full story
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (left) met Japan’s Speaker of the House of Representatives Hosoda Hiroyuki on September 26. (Photo: VNA)- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met Japan’s Speaker of the House of Representatives Hosoda Hiroyuki on September 26 as part of his trip to the country to attend the state funeral for late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
During the meeting, the Vietnamese leader expressed his deep sympathy over the passing of the late PM. He spoke highly of Abe’s special contributions to Vietnam-Japan relationship, and to promoting parliamentary cooperation between the two countries in recent years. Read full story
- The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has decided to issue a warning against the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) for 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures.
The decision was made during the commission’s 20th meeting, which took place in Hanoi from September 23-26. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City wishes to enhance cooperation with localities and partners from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to contribute to advancing the Vietnam-RoK strategic cooperative partnership to a new level, a municipal official said on September 26.
At a reception for visiting Park Soo Kwan, Vietnam’s Honorary Consul General in Busan, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan highlighted cooperation between the Vietnamese southern economic hub and Korean localities over the past years, especially in trade, tourism and investment. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City wishes to foster cooperation with Cuba, contributing to enhancing the traditional ties between Vietnam and the Caribbean nation, a municipal official said on September 26.
At a reception for Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, Vice Chairwoman of the HCM City People's Committee Phan Thi Thang suggested the city and Cuba step up cooperation in tourism, exchanges between young people, and scholarship programmes. Read full story
- Major Bui Van Nhung from the Vietnam People’s Army will work as a military observer at the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
Nhung received the decision from the State President at a ceremony chaired by Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General on September 26. Read full story
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)- The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has registered 248 aircraft under Vietnamese nationality so far this year, up six from the same period last year.
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has the largest fleet with 102 jets, followed by Vietjet (77), Bamboo Airways (29) and Pacific Airlines (14). Read full story
- About 10,000 computer users in Vietnam are using unsafe operating systems, and nearly 3,000 internet protocol (IP) addresses have been linked with data leaks, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on September 26.
The figures were found in more than one week since a campaign calling for joint efforts against in cyberspace was launched by the NCSC under the Authority of Information Security at the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC). Read full story
- The Vietnam Green Building Week 2022, slated for October 13 - 14, is set to promote dialogue and multidimensional cooperation to facilitate green practices in the construction sector.
The event in Ho Chi Minh City will be held by the Ministry of Construction (MoC) in coordination with the UN Development Programme, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Vietnam Green Building Council, and IEC Consulting./. Read full story