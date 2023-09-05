Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported yesterday by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on September 4 on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings.

Both leaders spoke highly of the positive development in the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Indonesian since their meeting in Labuan Bajo in May.



- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is fully capable of affirming its position as a polar in a multipolar world as well as its centrality in the regional cooperation and architecture, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 4.

Addressing the forum, themed "ASEAN Centrality: Innovating Towards Greater Inclusivity," the Vietnamese leader said the bloc boasts an open and extensive economic landscape with a network of eight Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), including the ASEAN Free Trade Area (AFTA) and seven others with key partners.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 4.

Georgieva highlighted the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)'s and Vietnam's positive economic growth, which, she said, has significantly contributed to spurring the sustainable growth of the global economy.



- Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet on September 4 attended the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, emphasising the bloc’s role as the epicentre of peace, security, cooperation and prosperity in the region.



The deputy minister also attended the ASEAN Political-Security Community Council (APSC)'s Meeting and the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC)'s Meeting.



- The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which went into force on August 1, 2020, has opened up opportunities for Vietnamese agro-aquatic products in the European market, experts have said.



After meeting the EU's strict standards, Vietnamese agricultural products will have to improve to make a breakthrough and gain a firm foothold in this market.



- The global economic slowdown, the impact COVID-19 pandemic, and internal difficulties have put Vietnam’s real estate market in a tough situation.



Responding to the situation, Vietnam has issued policies on economic recovery and development, particularly for the recovery of the real estate market.



- The attendance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam at the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia, from September 4-7 is expected to open up cooperation opportunities, thus helping the two countries to raise the bilateral trade turnover to 15 billion USD in a more balanced direction.



Since Vietnam and Indonesia established their diplomatic ties in 1955, the bilateral relations have been developing strongly in all fields.



- Thailand’s Kasikornbank (KBank) is exploring an acquisition deal with Home Credit Vietnam as part of its ASEAN business expansion.



Home Credit Group plans to sell its businesses across ASEAN, said KBank Executive Vice-President Pattarapong Kanhasuwan.



- Vietnam got a ticket to the Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship's semi-finals in Thailand after defeating Australia 3-0 on September 3.

Vietnam will play against the hosts Thailand, which have also entered the semi-finals, to compete for the top place of Group E in their match at 18:00 on September 4./.