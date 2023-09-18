Hotline: (024) 39411349
Mu Cang Chai terraced rice fields - A masterpiece of nature and humanity

The Mu Cang Chai terraced rice fields are not only a magnificent sight but also an exclusive masterpiece of local people attempting to improve nature while also creating appeal for tourists to the northwest region.
VNA

  • The breathtaking terraced rice fields are a masterpiece of nature and humanity. (Photo: VNA)

  • Created by the hard-working hands of local ethnic minority people, the Mu Cang Chai terraced rice fields have become a national wonder in need of preservation and development. (Photo: VNA)

  • The unique cultures in Vietnam’s northwest region hold special appeal for foreign tourists. (Photo: VNA)

  • Visitors have the opportunity to witness the poetically-beautiful terraced rice fields. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Mu Cang Chai terraced rice fields are closely associated with the lives and customs of the H’Mong people. (Photo: VNA)

