Business Foreign purchasers show interest in five product groups of Vietnam Foreign hypermarkets, retail distributors and international buying group registering to join the Vietnam International Sourcing 2024 have shown interest in five groups of Vietnamese products, namely foodstuff, textiles and fashion accessories; shoes, backpacks, bags and accessories; sporting goods and equipment; and household appliances and furniture.

Business Japanese investors join big real estate project in Binh Duong Japanese and Vietnamese investors of The One World urban area project in the southern province of Binh Duong received in-principal approval at a ceremony in the locality on April 17.

Business Quang Ninh tops country’s public administrative reform index The northeastern province of Quang Ninh again secured its top place in the Public Administrative Reform (PAR) Index ranking in 2023 which was announced by the Government’s Steering Committee for Administrative Reform on April 17.

Business Human resources remain a challenge for tourism sector Vietnam’s human resources for tourism are still insufficient both in number and quality, posing a great challenge for the industry in the context of tough competition and deeper international integration.