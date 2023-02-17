Mustard flowers cover rocky plateau in yellow hue
The Dong Van karst plateau in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, surrounded by rugged terrain, has put on new coat as mustard flower fields blanket the area in yellow.
-
Little girls with a basket full of yellow mustard flowers at Tham Ma Pass (Photo: VNA)
-
Mustard flowers give the rocky plateau a bright and breezy appearance. (Photo: VNA)
-
Mustard flower fields stretch out in vast swathes of brilliant yellow. (Photo: VNA)
-
Come spring, the plateau is coloured in the pink of peach blossoms, the white of plum flowers, and the yellow of mustard flowers. (Photo: VNA)
-
Mustard flower fields stretch out in vast swathes of brilliant yellow. (Photo: VNA)