NA Chairman attends ceremony marking 20th anniversary of Dak Nong's re-establishment
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event marking the 20th anniversary of the re-establishment of Dak Nong held on March 23. (Photo: VNA)Dak Nong (VNA) – A ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the re-establishment of Dak Nong (January 1, 2004 - 2024) was held in the Central Highlands province on March 23 evening, with the attendance of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
As heard at the event, after two decades, Dak Nong has risen from a poor and underdeveloped province to achieving a high economic growth rate. It has witnessed a 12-fold increase in regional gross domestic product, a 20-fold increase in total social investment capital, and a 13-fold increase in per capita income compared to 2004.
On behalf of the Party and State's leaders, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue awarded a first-class Independence Order to Dak Nong at the ceremony.
In his remarks, the leader highlighted the province’s crucial position in the Central Highlands region and the nation in terms of socio-economic development, national defence, and security.
He noted that in addition to owning two internationally recognised heritages, which are the Gong culture space and the Dak Nong global geopark, the province is blessed with favourable natural conditions, including climate and soil, for agricultural and tourism development as well as for becoming the hub for bauxite-aluminum industry in the country.
Lauding Dak Nong’s progress so far, he urged the local authorities to promptly implement the provincial master planning scheme for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, through specific programmes and tasks. The aim is to become a relatively developed province in the Central Highlands region, a national centre for bauxite-aluminum industry, and a hub for renewable energy in the region by 2030.
Chairman Hue recommended the province to develop resort and eco-tourism, leveraging its advantages in climate, natural landscapes, and cultural identity.
National Assembly Charman Vuong Dinh Hue and other delegates at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)The NA Chairman said as a locality where 40 ethnic groups are living together, it needs to concentrate resources on caring for and improving the living standards of the communities, while effectively implementing land policies.
Given its critical role in national defence and security, Dak Nong must steadfastly maintain the country’s defence, security, and border sovereignty, and ensure political stability, social order and safety, especially in rural and religious areas, he said.
The leader also stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen Party building work, with a focus on ensuring transparency, promoting anti-corruption efforts, practicing thrift and combating wastefulness./.