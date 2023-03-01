Natural masterpiece in Ha Giang province
Ma Pi Leng pass, dubbed the most beautiful in Vietnam, is a 20 km section of National Highway No 4C connecting the two districts of Dong Van and Meo Vac in Ha Giang province. Visitors to Ma Pi Leng pass, with Nho Que river flowing below, will be surprised at the majestic space of mountains and forests against a clear blue sky.
Nho Que river with its beautiful turquoise water snakes through mountains and forests. (Photo: VNA)
From a distance, Ma Pi Leng pass resembles a “thread” in the middle of a hill, creating a majestic scene in the rocky mountain plateau. (Photo: VNA)
Nho Que river winding like a green thread shimmering from heaven. (Photo: VNA)
Nho Que river passes through Tu San canyon and then along Ma Pi Leng pass. (Photo: VNA)
Though Ma Pi Leng pass is dangerous and scary, visitors are rewarded with a lovely view of the turquoise Nho Que river below. (Photo: VNA)