Society New book gives insight into Dien Bien Phu victory The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House recently released a book called “Dien Bien Phu – History and memories” on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu victory.

Society Finnish kindergarten opens in Hanoi FINE Finnish Kindergarten was officially opened in Yen Hoa ward, Cau Giay district, Hanoi, on April 7 morning.

Society Truong My Lan sentenced to death in major bank fraud case Truong My Lan, Chairwoman of property developer Van Thinh Phat Group, was sentenced to death at the first-instance trial in Ho Chi Minh City on April 11.

Society Kien Giang extends greetings to Cambodia on Chol Chnam Thmay festival Delegations from the southern province of Kien Giang have visited, extended greetings, and presented gifts to localities, agencies, and armed forces in Cambodia on the occasion of their Chol Chnam Thmay festival.