Nghi Son - Dien Chau expressway to open to traffic on National Day
The Ministry of Transport has instructed contractors to concentrate all resources and take advantage of favourable weather conditions to ensure construction progress and put the project into operation as committed. (Photo: VNA)
The highway is 50 km long, passing through the central provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, expected to open to traffic on September 2. (Photo: VNA)
The Yen My overpass is nearly 1-km long, with 24 pillars, two abutments, and 25 Super T girders (each 40 metres long). It is the longest overpass on the eastern North - South Expressway. (Photo: VNA)
The junction between the Nghi Son - Dien Chau expressway section and National Highway No 48D, located in north-central Nghe An province, is currently in the final stages of construction. (Photo: VNA)
The contractor applies a final layer of asphalt on the surface of the Nghi Son - Dien Chau expressway section. (Photo: VNA)