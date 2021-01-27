Health Two imported COVID-19 cases confirmed on January 26 Vietnam reported two imported COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 26, raising the total to 1,551, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam records one imported COVID-19 case One more COVID-19 infection was recorded in Vietnam on January 25, raising the total to 1,549, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.