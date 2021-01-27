No new COVID-19 cases reported on January 27
No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 27, keeping the total unchanged at 1,551, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Vietnamese citizens prepare to leave a quarantine site after the quarantine period (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 27, keeping the total unchanged at 1,551, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,430, while the death toll remained at 35.
Among patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments across the country, 14 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 10 others twice and 12 thrice.
At present, 21,86 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine across the country.
The steering committee continues to require keeping in place monitoring and preventive measures to prevent the epidemic from entering the country or breaking out in the community./.