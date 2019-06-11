The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned of prolonged hot weather over the coming days. (Photo: VNA)

- The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) has warned of prolonged hot weather over the coming days.Nguyen Van Huong, head of the Weather Forecast Division under the NCHMF, said that average temperatures this summer would be higher than previous years by 0.5-1 degree Celsius at 39-41 degree Celsius.This month, hot spells will occur much in northeastern provinces whereas in July and August, the hot spells will occur in central-northern and central provinces, said Huong.The prolonged hot weather not only harms people’s health with dehydration, exhaustion and stroke risks, but also affect socio-economic development, he said.To limit losses, the NCHMF will regularly provide weather updates to the press and steering committees for search and rescue, said Huong.The ultraviolet (UV) warning indicator yesterday was from seven to 10 in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the central city of Da Nang, putting humans at high risk of harm.Scorching weather across the country in recent days has driven power consumption to a record high.Power volume consumed on May 18 reached 756.9 million kWh following heat waves nationwide, mostly in the north and central regions, according to the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN).On May 17 this year, consumed power volume was 755 million kWh, beating the record high of 725 million kWh on July 3 last year.In terms of power capacity, the maximum power output or peak power output hit 36,006MW, the highest-ever capacity in Vietnam, said Vu Xuan Khu, deputy head of the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) under the EVN.The EVN was under pressure to supply enough power, he said.To have enough power for national consumption, the NLDC has mobilised power from different sources since April and nearly 100 solar power projects would be connected to the national grid before the end of this month, deputy general director of EVN Ngo Son Hai.In addition, EVN plans to work with PetroVietnam Power Corporation and Vinacomin Power Corporation to utilise power from hydropower, coal-fired, gas-fueled, and diesel-fueled power plants to feed the economy, Hai said.-VNA