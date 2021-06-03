Environment Country’s largest coconut growing province manages to control imported pest The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre has basically controlled the spread of the coconut black – headed caterpillar after local authorities and farmers took intensive measures to destroy it.

Environment Man jailed for storing 780 kg of African pangolin scales The People’s Court of northern Hung Yen province on June 2 sentenced a man to five years and three months in jail for storing 780 kg of pangolin scales - a type of banned goods - in accordance with Clause 3, Article 191 of the 2015 Penal Code (revised and supplemented in 2017).

Environment Minister: Vietnam targets shift to circular economy Vietnam is working to shift from a linear economy to a circular economy based on the three pillars of designing and prolonging material lifespan, reducing waste and emissions, and restoring the ecological system, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha has said.

Environment Vietnam hands over rhino horn DNA samples to South Africa The Vietnam CITES Management Authority and the Institute of Ecology and Biological Resources handed over 56 rhino horn DNA samples to the South African Embassy in Vietnam on June 1.