Northern region told to prepare for storm Choiwan
The north region is forecast to experience heavy rain, flash floods and landslides due to a low-pressure system in the East Sea that may grow into a tropical depression.
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The north region is forecast to experience heavy rain, flash floods and landslides due to a low-pressure system in the East Sea that may grow into a tropical depression.
At 1pm on June 3, the eye of the low-pressure system was positioned at 17.7 degrees north and 118.4 degrees east, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
The strongest wind speeds near its eye were 60-75km per hour.
The centre predicted the system would move west at 20km per hour.
At 1am on June 4, the tropical depression system is predicted to be at about 21.5 degrees north and 121.2 degrees east, about 340km from Luzon Island of the Philippines.
The tropical storm, called Choiwan, is predicted to move to the north then turn northeast, then cease to be a tropical depression on the East Sea.
There will be heavy rain in northern areas, with rainfall predicted at 80-50mm. There is a risk of flash floods and landslides in northern areas.
In order to proactively respond to the storm, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Khanh Hoa to closely monitor and notify vehicle owners and ship and boat captains about the evolution of the storm as well as maintain contact to promptly handle emergencies that may occur.
These provinces should be ready in terms of rescue forces when required.
Provinces and cities in the northern region should prepare for heavy rain, thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning, hail, strong winds and possible flash floods and landslides.
Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam News Agency, Coastal Broadcasting System and mass media agencies from central to local levels have to step up measures to provide updates on the developments of the storm to all-level authorities, owners of vehicles operating at sea and people so that they can proactively respond.