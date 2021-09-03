Original drafts of Vietnam's national emblem on display
Sketches of Vietnam’s national emblem designed by artist Bui Trang Chuoc (1915-1992) are on display at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)
112 original sketches of the national emblem, designed by artist Bui Trang Chuoc (1915-1992) are introduced to the public in celebration of the 76th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2). (Photo: VNA)
The national emblem is circular in shape. In the middle of a red background is a five-pointed gold star encircled by rice ears, below which is half a cogwheel and the inscription “Cong hoa xa hoi chu nghia Viet Nam” (Socialist Republic of Vietnam). (Photo: VNA)
Of his 112 sketches of the national emblem, from general to detailed, 15 were submitted to the Prime Minister in October 1954 for a final decision. (Photo: VNA)