Society Vietnamese Embassy seeks to protect citizens in Beirut after blasts As soon as explosions hit Lebanon’s capital of Beirut on August 4, the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt, which is concurrently in charge of Lebanon, sought to contact local authorities and the Vietnamese honorary consular office as well as the Vietnamese community to grasp the situation and support those affected.

Society Vietnamese, Lao localities jointly bust cross-border drug trafficking ring The Border Guard in the central province of Quang Tri worked with security forces in Laos’ Savannakhet province to arrest five Lao suspects as a result of an expanded investigation into a ring trafficking drugs from Laos to Vietnam.

Society Binh Dinh, Hai Phong send medical staff to help Da Nang fight COVID-19 Vice Chairman of the Binh Dinh Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuan Thanh has said that a working delegation of medical staff will head to the central city of Da Nang on August 6 to help it fight COVID-19.