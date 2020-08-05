Over 200 hotels to provide paid quarantine services
As many as 207 hotels with nearly 23,250 beds in 25 cities and provinces across the country have registered to provide paid quarantine services by July 30, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.
Special quarantine area (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - As many as 207 hotels with nearly 23,250 beds in 25 cities and provinces across the country have registered to provide paid quarantine services by July 30, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.
This is part of the efforts to partly help the hospitality industry survive the impacts of the pandemic that has seen travel restrictions and border closures.
Of the accommodations, 41 in the central city of Da Nang where the COVID-19 pandemic has broke out, six in the capital city of Hanoi, nine in the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City and 15 hotels in southern Dong Nai.
Other localities where paid quarantine is available now include Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Hai Duong, Bac Ninh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Quang Binh, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quảng Ngai, Binh Dinh, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, Phu Yen, Lam Dong, Binh Duong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Can Tho and Kien Giang.
Deputy Director of HCM City’s Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said the department worked with the city’s Centre for Diseases Control and other agencies to select qualified locations to provide paid quarantine.
By 6:00 pm on August 5, the country had reported 713 COVID-19 cases, including 309 imported ones that have been quarantined right after their arrival, and 264 new cases related to the central city of Da Nang since July 25.
Currently 1,565 people are being quarantined at hospitals, 20,645 at other concentrated facilities, and 97,831 others at home./.