Business Thu Duc city seeks investment in 11 PPP projects Authorities of Thu Duc city, Ho Chi Minh City, held a conference on April 17 to draw investment in 11 public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the fields of education, culture and sports, with a total capital of over 2 trillion VND (83.3 million USD).

Videos Real estate market thrives, entities ready to re-enter market The real estate market has witnessed positive developments, with a slew of projects, including billion-dollar projects, being announced and called for investment in the first quarter of 2024.

Business Satisfaction of administrative services improves Vietnamese citizens had greater satisfaction with the administrative services provided by State agencies last year, according to the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2023 announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) on April 17.