Culture - Sports Copies of Nguyen Dynasty gold seals on display in Hue Thirty-two replicas of gold seals from the Nguyen Dynasty are on display at an exhibition inside the Hue Imperial Citadel in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue.

Culture - Sports Run to Heart in HCM City to honour frontliners in COVID-19 fight More than 700 runners will take part in "Run to Heart" programme to be organised in Ho Chi Minh City next month to honour frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19 over the last two years, according to the organisers.

Culture - Sports Exhibition connects souls of Vietnamese, Italians A painting exhibition by renowned Vietnamese artist Van Duong Thanh is underway in Italy’s Passignano sul Trasimeno town, offering visitors an insight into memories of her childhood on Vietnam.