Part of Hanoi Highway renamed after General Vo Nguyen Giap

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City recently held a ceremony to rename part of the Hanoi Highway, which runs from Sai Gon Bridge to the Thu Duc intersection, Vo Nguyen Giap Street. The decision aims to honour the legendary General’s significant contributions to national liberation and reunification.
  • The ceremony to rename part of the Hanoi Highway Vo Nguyen Giap Street. (Photo: VNA)

  • A 7.79-kilometre stretch of the Hanoi Highway in Ho Chi Minh City, from Sai Gon Bridge to the Thu Duc intersection, has been renamed Vo Nguyen Giap Street. (Photo: VNA)

  • The remaining part of the Hanoi Highway runs from Thu Duc intersection to Bien Hoa city in Dong Nai province. (Photo: VNA)

  • From now on, Ho Chi Minh City will have a street named after General Vo Nguyen Giap (August 25, 1911 - October 4, 2013). The general is a loyal revolutionary soldier, a close disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, and the “Elder Brother” of the Vietnam People’s Army. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Hanoi Highway - Vo Nguyen Giap - Dien Bien Phu route is formed from the renaming, creating a link between historical events such as the Dien Bien Phu campaign and historical figures such as the legendary General. (Photo: VNA)

