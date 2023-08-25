Part of Hanoi Highway renamed after General Vo Nguyen Giap
-
The ceremony to rename part of the Hanoi Highway Vo Nguyen Giap Street. (Photo: VNA)
-
A 7.79-kilometre stretch of the Hanoi Highway in Ho Chi Minh City, from Sai Gon Bridge to the Thu Duc intersection, has been renamed Vo Nguyen Giap Street. (Photo: VNA)
-
The remaining part of the Hanoi Highway runs from Thu Duc intersection to Bien Hoa city in Dong Nai province. (Photo: VNA)
-
From now on, Ho Chi Minh City will have a street named after General Vo Nguyen Giap (August 25, 1911 - October 4, 2013). The general is a loyal revolutionary soldier, a close disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, and the “Elder Brother” of the Vietnam People’s Army. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Hanoi Highway - Vo Nguyen Giap - Dien Bien Phu route is formed from the renaming, creating a link between historical events such as the Dien Bien Phu campaign and historical figures such as the legendary General. (Photo: VNA)