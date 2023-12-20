Politics Top leaders extend sympathy to China over earthquake-caused losses General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong on December 19 sent messages of sympathy to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping over serious human and economic losses caused by an earthquake a day earlier.

Politics Latin American countries highly appreciate Vietnam's foreign policy The similarities in foreign policies is the string that binds the relations between Vietnam and Latin American countries throughout history, according to politicians and media.

Politics Vietnam, India wrap up joint peacekeeping exercise The fourth joint peacekeeping exercise between Vietnam and India - VINBAX 2023 concluded in Hanoi on December 19.

Politics Congratulations to President of Egypt on re-election President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong on December 19 sent congratulations to Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on his re-election as President of Egypt.