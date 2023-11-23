The retail prices of E5RON 92 and RON 95-III were cut by 584 VND and 506 VND to 21,690 VND (0.89 USD) and 23,024 VND (0.94 USD) per litre, respectively. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Retail petrol prices were revised down from 3pm on November 23 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Specifically, the retail prices of E5RON 92 and RON 95-III were cut by 584 VND and 506 VND to 21,690 VND (0.89 USD) and 23,024 VND (0.94 USD) per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, those of diesel, kerosene and mazut were reduced to 20,283 VND per litre, 20,944 VND per litre, and 15,638 VND per kilogram, respectively.

The ministries decided not to deduct prices of different types of gasoline and oil for the national gasoline price stabilisation fund and refrain from using the fund.



Since the beginning of the year, domestic fuel prices have seen 33 adjustments, with 18 up, 11 down, and four unchanged./.