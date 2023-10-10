Society Hanoi offers visitors interesting experiences on capital liberation day Besides its unique charm in autumn, Hanoi has become even more attractive to visitors during the best season of the year thanks to various activities held to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the capital city’s liberation day (October 10, 1954-2023).

Society Vietnamese students in Netherlands hailed as bridge for bilateral ties The Vietnamese Students' Association in the Netherlands has held practical and creative activities in various fields, serving as a bridge to further enhance cooperation between the two countries, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam.

Society Get-together in honour of Venezuelan guerillas joining Nguyen Van Troi campaign The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela on October 9 held a get-together in honour of Venezuelan guerillas who participated in Nguyen Van Troi campaign 59 years ago.

Society OVs support families of victims in apartment building fire in Hanoi Via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, representatives of the Vietnamese communities and associations abroad have held practical activities to assist families of the victims in a tragic fire in Thanh Xuan district of Hanoi.