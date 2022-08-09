Society HCM City commemorates 61st anniversary of AO disaster A get-together was held by the Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin of Ho Chi Minh City on August 8 to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the AO disaster in Vietnam.

Society Two Vietnamese citizens accused of violating law in Spain leave for home Two Vietnamese citizens accused of violating law in Spain have been given back their passports and have left Spain for Vietnam, the Foreign Ministry said on August 8, citing the Vietnamese Embassy in Spain.

Society Ambassador visits Vietnamese community in Russia’s Krasnodar city Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia led by Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi have visited Vietnamese people in Russia’s southern city of Krasnodar.

Society Spain accepts Vietnamese new passports The Spanish Embassy in Vietnam has released a notice affirming that from August 8, it accepts visa applications of holders of the Vietnamese new passports again, requesting applicants to submit their valid ID cards together with the passports.