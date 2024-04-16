PM expresses gratitude to contributors to Dien Bien Phu Victory
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid homage to General Vo Nguyen Giap and met with families of soldiers fighting in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign and policy beneficiaries in Muong Phang commune of Dien Bien Phu city, the northwestern province of Dien Bien, on April 16.
PM Pham Minh Chinh offers incense in commemoration of General Vo Nguyen Giap at the Dien Bien Phu Campaign Headquarters relic site in Dien Bien province on April 16. (Photo: VNA)Dien Bien (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid homage to General Vo Nguyen Giap and met with families of soldiers fighting in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign and policy beneficiaries in Muong Phang commune of Dien Bien Phu city, the northwestern province of Dien Bien, on April 16.
The activity was part of events held in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024).
At the Dien Bien Phu Campaign Headquarters relic site, PM Chinh and other officials offered incense in commemoration of General Vo Nguyen Giap, Commander-in-chief of the Vietnam People’s Army and also direct commander of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, and the soldiers who laid down their lives for the victory.
The delegation also visited an exhibition hall on the life and military career of General Giap and the Muong Phang historical relic site – the base of the Campaign Headquarters for 105 days, from January 31 to May 15, 1954. At this place, Giap and others of the Campaign Command made decisive instructions and orders, culminating in the order for launching a general offensive across the battlefield on May 7, 1954, leading to the victory that “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe”.
PM Pham Minh Chinh presents gifts to families of Dien Bien soldiers and policy beneficial families from Muong Phang and Pa Khoang communes on April 16. (Photo: VNA)Meeting with 20 families of Dien Bien soldiers and policy beneficial families from Muong Phang and Pa Khoang communes, PM Chinh thanked people of the two communes and nearby localities for protecting and taking care of the Campaign Headquarters relic, which he said reflected the close-knit ties between the military and civilians in Vietnam.
He asked authorities of Dien Bien province and Dien Bien Phu city to continue promoting socio-economic development in Muong Phang. He also requested that they preserve and bring into play the values of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign Headquarters relic site to help educate people on patriotism and former generations’ undaunted spirit in national defence, develop historical tourism, and uphold cultural identities of local ethnic groups.
On this occasion, the Government leader also presented 100 million VND (over 3,900 USD) to the education promotion fund of Muong Phang commune to support disadvantaged students./.