Society Tien Giang maintains clean record in IUU fishing combat The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has seen successes in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, with no violations by its fishing vessels reported since 2022.

Society Vietnam needs 20-30 billion USD investment for universal clean water access Vietnam will need to invest 20-30 billion USD on water supply and drainage to make sure that 100% of the population has access to clean water, according to experts.

Society Soc Trang active in popularise anti-IUU fishing regulations Authorities of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have coordinated closely to popularise regulations to prevent and combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing among the local fishermen.

Society Government highlights innovation, creativity in foreign service information The Government has issued a resolution regarding its action programme until 2030 to implement the Politburo’s conclusion on continuing to enhance the quality and efficiency of foreign service information in the new context.