Dien Bien gears up for Dien Bien Phu victory celebration
Mega outdoor LED screens are being installed to serve celebration of Dien Bien Phu victory. (Photo: VOV)Dien Bien (VNA) – The northwestern province of Dien Bien is installing a system of mega outdoor LED screens, each measuring 40-60 square metres, to serve the celebration of 70 years of Dien Bien Phu victory.
According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, 15 screens will be put up across Dien Bien Phu city, including May 7 Square, Him Lam Square, Dien Bien Phu victory monument and Dien Bien Phu Airport.
Besides popularising this important event, the screens will help public enjoy the grand celebration on May 7.
On the occasion, the relic site of Muong Thanh bridge will be illuminated under a project funded by the French Development Agency and France’s Lyon city.
The painting "Duong len Dien Bien" (the odyssey to Dien Bien) by Tran Khanh ChuongIn the same vein, the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum will open an exhibition themed "Duong Len Dien Bien" (The odyssey to Dien Bien) in Hanoi on April 26, introducing 70 art works that highlight the Vietnamese people’s heroic battles and solidarity during the national struggle for independence.
The exhibition will run until May 15.