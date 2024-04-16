Dien Bien Phu Victory remains source of encouragement for national construction, development: Deputy Defence Minister
Seventy years have passed, but the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory remains a source of great encouragement for the national construction and development nowadays, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong has said.
He has granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2024).
Reporter: How do you evaluate the stature, significance and lessons learnt from Dien Bien Phu Victory in connection with the national construction and development nowadays?
Sen. Lt. Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong: Seventy years ago, our army and people won the resounding Dien Bien Phu Campaign, a decisive victory contributing to ending the national resistance war against the French colonists. The victory has gone down in the national history as a Bach Dang, Chi Lang or Dong Da battle in the 20th century, and in the world’s history as a prominent feat that smashed the stronghold of the colonial system of imperialism and encouraged the struggle for independence and freedom of colonised nations in the world. It is the victory of the strength of “the whole nation fighting the enemy” under the smart and clear-sighted leadership of the Party headed by President Ho Chi Minh. The victory has become a symbol of revolutionary heroism, and the country’s wisdom, mettle and indomitable will for national independence and freedom.
Seven decades have passed but the stature, meaning and lessons learnt from the great victory remains valid today, being a source of great encouragement for the entire nation in the current national construction and development. They are the lessons on resistance strategy; how to mobilise the strength of the great national unity and international solidarity; building political and armed forces; military art and science; political-ideological, consultation, logistics and communications work; coordination between agencies and units, between the rear and the battlefield, and between liberated and temporarily occupied areas, among others.
Reporter: How the Ministry of Defence is preparing for the ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu victory?
Sen. Lt. Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong: Towards the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory, under the instruction of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and the central steering committee for celebrating major anniversaries in 2023-2025, the Ministry of Defence has joined hands with Dien Bien province and competent ministries and sectors to urgently implement assigned missions.
First, we worked closely with the Ministry of Public Security and Dien Bien province to hold training for a grand military parade to mark the anniversary.
Second, we have directed acceleration of communications activities, patriotic emulation campaigns as well as cultural and sport contests within the military.
Third, we have directed the organisation of political events, talks and scientific conferences on the victory. Particularly, under the direction of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, the ministry coordinated with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Dien Bien province to hold a national scientific conference on the Dien Bien Phu victory’s significance to the cause of construction and protection of the socialist Vietnamese state in Dien Bien Phu city on April 11.
Fourth, the ministry has carried out various mass mobilisation and social activities. The ministry helped with the construction of the Dien Bien primary and junior high school in Thanh Xuong commune, Dien Bien district, and supported the building of 300 houses worth more than 100 billion VND (3.99 million USD) in the locality. We also worked with the Vietnam Veterans’ Association to organise a meeting in Hanoi between Party and State leaders and representatives of war veterans and former youth volunteers who engaged in the resistance war against the French colonists. The ministry has also coordinated with the Ministry of Public Security to ensure security and safety for all commemorative activities.
I do believe with the collective responsibility of the whole Party, people and military, we will successfully organise the commemorative activities.
Reporter: What are the messages that the Ministry of National Defence wants to popularise through this meaningful celebration?
Sen. Lt. Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong: The grand celebration of the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory is an opportunity for the whole Party, armed forces and people to look back at the nation's noble tradition during the revolutionary struggle against invaders for national independence and reunification. What led us to victory in the revolutionary resistance war will certainly lead us to success during the national construction and development during peacetime. The first and most important message that the ministry wants to deliver through the celebration is that we should have firm belief in the revolutionary strategy and guidelines for national construction and development under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and in the strength of the Vietnamese people.
Second, we should always uphold patriotism and great national solidarity as President Ho Chi Minh once said “Unity, Unity, Great Unity – Success, Success, Great Success”.
Third, we should keep up high determination and aspiration for national independence inseparable from socialism, and have strong confidence in the Vietnamese people’s mettle, wisdom and military art for a powerful, prosperous and happy Vietnam.
Fourth, we should uphold the lofty international spirit, and combine intrinsic strength of the nation with that of the era to build, develop and safeguard the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
