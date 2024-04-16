Politics Vietnam, Cuba further intensify security cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Lt. Gen. Le Van Tuyen had a working session with Minister of the Interior of Cuba Lt. Gen. Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas in Havana, as part of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang’s official friendly visit to the Caribbean country.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 32nd session The National Assembly Standing Committee convened its 32nd session in Hanoi on April 15 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics FM extends sympathy to Russia, Kazakhstan over severe floods Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has sent messages of sympathy to Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, and Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nurtleu Murat over severe floods in the two countries.