PM honours role models in safeguarding national security
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc honoured individuals and units in the public security force for their contributions to safeguarding national security from 2015 – 2020 during the 8th congress for national security in Hanoi on August 8.
The event was held by the Ministry of Public Security at the Hanoi Opera House to mark the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) as well as the 75th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnam People’s Public Security (August 19).
Also present at the congress were Minister of Public Security General To Lam, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh and Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.
In his remarks at the event, PM Phuc said over the last 75 years, the people’s public security force has fostered national patriotic campaigns, notably the “For National Security” emulation movement, and drastically fulfilled its duties to maintain security and order for people, greatly contributing to the country’s socio-economic development.
There have been more and more role models who are brave, wise and full of enthusiasm in combating crimes and law violators, he said. “There are quiet contributions and simple good deeds that have left a profound impression on people and international friends.”
The PM also highlighted the significant role of the public security force in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Police officers nationwide have spared no effort on the frontline against the pandemic, he stressed, adding that they have come to every village, every residential area, every lane, every house to verify suspected infections, zone off quarantine areas and educate people on the disease prevention and control.
The government leader went on to pay tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives or been wounded when combating crimes and protecting peace for people over the past five years.
On behalf of Party and State leaders, PM Phuc presented the titles of "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" and "National emulative soldier" to outstanding units and individuals in the people's public security force, while leaders of the Ministry of Public Security handed over certificates of merit to individuals with remarkable contributions to the "All people safeguard the Fatherland's security" movement./.