Politics Flag raising ceremony celebrates ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary On the morning of August 7, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs solemnly held a flag raising ceremony to mark the 53rd founding anniversary ASEAN and 25 years of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

Politics ASEAN contributes to peace, stability of world and region During its 53 years of constant development, ASEAN has been affirming its position in the region and the world. On the occasion of the Association’s founding anniversary (August 8), Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi has granted an interview to Vietnam News Agency on the development of ASEAN as well as Vietnam’s contributions to the bloc during its term as ASEAN’s rotating chair in 2020.

Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh holds phone talk with US Secretary of State Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 6 held a phone talk with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the Vietnam-US relations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without Vietnam's permission void: Spokeswoman Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang highlighted Vietnam’s viewpoint that all activities in its Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos without permission of the country are void and not conducive to peace, security and stability in the East Sea, and that Vietnam resolutely protests those.