The 49-km, four-lane stretch, has total investment of over 235,000 USD in the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) form.

Construction began in September 2021 and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

Site clearance has reached 99.8%.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet), the PM visited and extended New Year greetings to workers at the project site and asked contractors to speed up construction to complete the project three months ahead of schedule./.

VNA