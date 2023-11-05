Society Infographic Vietnam’s poverty reduction achievements in the 2016-2022 period Hunger eradication and poverty reduction are the most important and cross-cutting goals of the Party and the State of Vietnam. The country has recorded remarkable achievements from its efforts over recent years to fight hunger and poverty.

Society Digital exhibition affirms Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea, islands A digital exhibition titled “Vietnam’s Hoang Sa, Truong Sa – Historical and Legal Evidence” opened in Ham Thuan Nam district, the south-central province of Binh Thuan on November 4.

Society Japan Job Fair 2023 draws Vietnamese students Nearly 30 leading Japanese corporations and firms are recruiting over 2,500 employees and interns in Japan and Japanese affiliates at the Japan Job Fair 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City on November 4.

Videos Ninh Thuan’s crop restructuring on arid land pays off Cham and Raglai ethnic minority households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have earned a better living and escaped from poverty thanks to their efforts to restructure crops and apply scientific and technological advances in production on their semi-desert land.