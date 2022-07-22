Politburo resolution enacts positive transformation for Quang Ninh
The implementation of the 9th Politburo’s Resolution 54-NQ/TW in Quang Ninh has created conditions for the northern coastal province to become a growth powerhouse in the Red River Delta region and the nation, said head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh.
Dated September 14, 2005, the resolution focused on socio-economic development and ensuring defense-security in the delta region by 2010 with a vision to 2020.
At a recent conference held by the Party Committee of Quang Ninh to review the outputs of the resolution, head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh recommended the province further orient planning and management options that fit current conditions.
Tran Tuan Anh, who is also a Politburo member and head of the Steering Committee for the implementation of Resolution 54, suggested Quang Ninh continue capitalising on its own potentials for comprehensive development. The recommendation is that the province switch from brown to green growth and optimize the effectiveness of modernisation and industrialisation.
It is necessary for Quang Ninh province to change the mindset and better tap its geographical location and geo-economics toward rapid and sustainable growth that supports human development, he added.
As heard at the conference, the province guides its growth toward sustainability, and improved labour productivity, and economic competitiveness. The document’s targets include the growth of the local economy associated with ensuring social welfare and justice, environmental protection, climate change adaptation, and defense-security.
As a result, the provincial economy has maintained an average growth level higher than the regional and national averages, at 10.12% per year during the 2005 - 2020 period. In 2020, the rate hit 10.05%, ranking second in the Red River Delta region.
In 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Quang Ninh province maintained a double digit growth rate, at 10.28%, ranked second in the country after Hai Phong city. Its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) per capita, meanwhile, stayed at 176.32 million VND (7,533 USD), 15 times higher than that in 2005, pushing the province to the top place in the region. The local economic structure also shifted towards sustainable development, with the service and industrial sectors increasing, and conversely agriculture, forestry and fishery sectors gradually declining.
Quang Ninh has always been in the group of provinces and cities contributing the most to the national budget. Its total social investment capital in 2021 reached 88.728 trillion VND, accounting for 8.8% of the region’s total, ranking third in the delta after Hanoi and Hai Phong. The province’s proportion of state capital decreased sharply from 79.9% in 2005 to 32.8% in 2020, while its efficiency of using investment capital was the highest in the country.
In addition, Quang Ninh has seen its administrative reform, business climate, and competitiveness continuously improved. Since 2013, the province has maintained nine consecutive years in the group of five provinces and cities with the best quality of economic management in the provincial competitiveness index (PCI) rankings. The province led the Red River Delta region in the period and the nation for five consecutive years from 2017 to 2021.
Quang Ninh province now is considered having relatively complete transport infrastructure nationwide with airports, highways, and modern seaport systems. The operation of local projects in the field promote socio-economic development, modernize the transport infrastructure, and ensure a faster connection regionally and internationally.
The province has also actively implemented many contents of memoranda of understanding on cooperation signed with other provinces and cities in the region such as Hanoi, Hai Duong and Hai Phong, and achieved important outcomes./.