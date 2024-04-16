Videos Vietnam proves growing foothold in semiconductor value: Tractus Vietnam has proved its significant and growing foothold in the semiconductor value chain across ASEAN in recent years, business strategy consulting and operations management firm Tractus wrote in its recent article.

Videos Khmer villages in Soc Trang province given facelift With over 30% of its population being from the Khmer ethnic group, Soc Trang province is home to the largest such community in Vietnam. In recent years, their material and spiritual lives have been improved thanks to Party and State policies on the economic development of ethnic areas.

Videos Training human resources crucial for digital transformation Vietnam is facing a significant shortage of human resources, both in quantity and quality, for occupations related to the information and communication technology sector. As the nation is promoting the National Digital Transformation Programme to 2025, Vietnam aims to develop digital government, economy and society, the need to fill this gap has become more urgent than ever.

Videos Vietnam targets all transport means run on green energy by 2050 Vietnam aims to bring net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050, so ideally all means of transport will use green energy. Experts say for the country, green transportation was also an urgent requirement to build green and smart cities.