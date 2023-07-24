Prime Minister Chinh spoke highly of the traditional friendship and sound cooperation between the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Lao News Agency (KPL) over the past five decades.

He said he believes that, the two national news agencies will continue their effective cooperation in the coming time, contributing to consolidating the great relationship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

General Director Khampheuy Philapha expressed his gratitude for the support and assistance that the Party, State and people of Vietnam in general and VNA in particular, have given to the Lao side over the times.

He affirmed that, he would work closely with VNA to implement the Prime Minister's recommendations, contributing to strengthening the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two parties, peoples and nations in the time to come.

On the same day, the VNA delegation, led by General Director Vu Viet Trang, held talks with the visiting KPL delegation, led by General Director Khampheuy Philapha.

At the talks, the two sides evaluated their cooperation results on the basis of the Professional Cooperation Agreement for the period of 2022 - 2025, and discussed measures to increase cooperation in the coming time.

Both sides agreed that, in the recent time, cooperation between the two national news agencies has continued to be consolidated and developed. The two agencies also regularly organized professional exchanges.

In the time to come, the two news agencies confirmed they will further promote activities of information exchange, professional improvement, and language training. Besides, the implementation of a cooperation project between the VNA News Television channel and LaoTV channel was also on the table for discussion.

On this occasion, the two news agency signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the new period./.

VNA