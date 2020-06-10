Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (second from right) at the meeting (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with NA female deputies in Hanoi on June 10.



The meeting was jointly held by the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) and the female parliamentarians' group to exchange information about the current situation of female officials.



Speaking at the event, NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong highlighted activities of the female parliamentarians' group and said the legislature is discussing the target of having at least 40 percent of women participating in the next tenure.



She added that Vietnamese female deputies were highly evaluated at regional and global parliamentary forums such as the International Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).



According to Ha Thi Nga, President of the Vietnam Women’s Union, the ratio of female deputies at the 14th National Assembly is 26.72 percent, relevatively high compared to that of countries in the region and the world.



She added that 2020 is a special year for women nationwide as the VWUcelebrates its 90th anniversary on October 20 with practical activities for women and girls./.