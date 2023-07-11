Trang Si Trung, Rector of Nha Trang University, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – ECOViP, a project financed by the European Commission and coordinated by Nha Trang University, was launched on July 11, aiming to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in ecotourism, promoting sustainable development in Vietnam and the Philippines.



Trang Si Trung, Rector of Nha Trang University, said the project intends to develop entrepreneurial and innovation capacities for sustainable development in tourism in Vietnam and the Philippines. It will devise a roadmap for the improvement of tourism-related training programmes in collaboration with the business sector to increase the employability of students after graduating, he said, adding that ECOViP offers an opportunity for the university to gradually establish cooperative relationships with partners around the world.



Through the project, the partners hope to contribute to the development of the Vietnam – Philippines sustainable tourism industry as well as the conservation of the natural environment.





An overview of the launching ceremony of the project. (Photo: VNA)

It will be carried out from May 2023 to May 2026, targeting specific goals such as setting up six ecotourism spaces in Vietnam and the Philippines to develop students’ initiatives to promote ecotourism and intersector start-up projects.



Up to 400 students, 200 lecturers, 150 officials, and 30 leaders and managers will be trained in entrepreneurship and ecotourism.



Three competitions and seminars on tourism startups will be held in both countries. An overview report on ecotourism situation in Vietnam and the Philippines, along with recommendations on ecotourism policy will also be published./.