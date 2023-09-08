Promoting tourism potential in Southeastern region
A dynamic economic development region in Vietnam, the Southeast also boasts a convergence of cultures and heritages recognised nationally and internationally.
Con Dao Island, off the coast of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, is set to become a world-class destination for marine, cultural, historical, and spiritual tourism. (Photo: VNA)
This 278-year-old Coc do (Lumnitzra littorea) in Con Dao National Park is heritage listed. Such trees are found in the Dam Quoc - Hon Ba area. (Photo: VNA)
Boats taking part in the Nghinh Ong (Whale Shipping) Festival. (Photo: VNA)
Lady Phi Yen’s death anniversary commemorated at An Son Temple in Con Dao district, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. (Photo: VNA)
The Dinh Co - Long Hai Festival at the Dinh Co relic site in Long Hai town in Long Dien district, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. (Photo: VNA)