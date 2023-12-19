Phong Nha cave in the central province of Quang Binh. (Photo: VNA)

- The central province of Quang Binh targets to welcome 4.5-5 million visitors in 2024, and earn some 5.6 trillion VND (more than 227 million USD) from tourism next year.



To realise these goals, the local tourism sector will continue to promote communications and promotion in various forms and rich content and raise people's awareness and responsibility in accompanying authorities to develop tourism.



In 2024, the province will focus on investing in tourism infrastructure, developing new tourism products such as eco-tourism, cultural and historical tourism, and community tourism to meet the demand of travellers. Along with investment promotion activities for tourism development, Binh Dinh will call on investors and mobilise resources to continue perfecting technical infrastructure to support tourism development in the locality.



In 2023, its tourism industry has recovered after the COVID-19 pandemic with the total number of visitors estimated reaching more than 4.5 million, 2.14 times higher than the same period last year. Total revenue from tourism activities is projected at more than 5 trillion VND.



Since the beginning of this year, nearly 40 tourist products and attractions have been officially put into operation or launched on a trial basis to serve tourists. Among them, all-terrain vehicle rides through the ironwood forest of Hamlet 4 in Tan Hoa commune of Minh Hoa district Bang Onsen Spa & Resort in Kim Thuy commune of Le Thuy are the two outstanding products that grabbed travellers’ interest./.