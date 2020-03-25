Quang Nam thrives after renovation
-
500 kW national power grid runs through Quang Nam province (Photo:VNA)
-
Au Co bamboo rattan export firm in Nui Thanh district, Quang Nam province generates jobs for hundreds of local workers (Photo:VNA)
-
Workers at Dcotex- Blue Bird Company (a Vietnamese-French joint venture specializing in exporting apparel products) at Bac Chu Lai Industrial Zone, Nui Thanh district (Photo:VNA)
-
Foreign tourists experience farming works with locals in Hoi An ancient town (Photo:VNA)
-
Chu Lai Open Economic Zone (Photo:VNA)
-
Soldiers help farmers in Duy Xuyen district harvest summer-autumn rice crop (Photo:VNA)
-
Bridge Pagoda (Chua Cau) is a famous symbol of Hoi An ancient town (Photo:VNA)
-
Tam Ky is the provincial capital of Quang Nam province (Photo:VNA)
-
Vietnamese Heroic Mother Monument in Tam Ky city, attracting a large number of visitors (Photo:VNA)
-
A Vuong hydropower plant in Tay Giang and Dong Giang districts has a capacity of 210 MW. The plant has started operation since May 2018 (Photo:VNA)
-
My Son Sanctuary in Duy Phu commune, Duy Xuyen district, Quang Nam province is a unique culture, owing its spiritual origins to the Hinduism of India. The UNESCO-recognised world heritage site has 70 towers and temples that were built by the Cham people between the 4th and 13th century (Photo:VNA)
-
Taking care of Agent Orange and dioxin children in Tien Chau commune, Tien Phuoc distict, Quang Nam province (Photo:VNA)
-
Cu Lao Cham district island (Photo:VNA)
-
Ship are built in Tam Quang commune, Nui Thanh district to assist offshore fishing (Photo:VNA)
-
Bai Choi folk singing - the world’s intangible cultural heritage. It’s performed every night in Hoi An to serve tourists during peak tourism season (Photo:VNA)
-
Cu Lao Cham island is renowned for its marine species including corals, mollusks, crustaceans and seaweed (Photo:VNA)
-
Visitors to Hoi An ancient town (Photo:VNA)
-
A modern classroom system of Nguyen Binh Khiem Gifted Highschool, Quang Nam province (Photo:VNA)
-
Bling Agun (R), Co Tu ethnic artisan in Ta Vang village, A Tieng commune, Tay Giang district is the last alive artisan who can play all traditional musical instruments of Co Tu ethnic group such as Broo, A bel, Tu hoon, and flute (Photo:VNA)
-
Song Tranh hydropower plant is built in Bac Tra My district. It has a capacity of 180MW and generates 679.6 million kWh every year (Photo:VNA)
-
22,000-DWT cargo ship at Chu Lai port. Chu Lai port is the central region’s biggest river port, contributing to boost goods trading in the region (Photo:VNA)
-
UNESCO-recognised Hoi An ancient city (Photo:VNA)
-
The operation of Chu Lai airport has created favourable conditions for economic development, especially in Chu Lai open economic zone (Photo:VNA)
-
Gong dance in a festival to celebrate new year of Co Tu ethnic group in Tay Giang district, Quang Nam province (Photo:VNA)