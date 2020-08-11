Quang Nam tightens supervision over COVID-19 pandemic
In response to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control’s order to tighten supervision over the pandemic, the central province of Quang Nam has paid special attention to preventive measures at quarantined areas in the locality.
Supervision over the epidemic at quarantined areas in Quang Nam has been tightened to contribute to limiting the spread of the disease in the community (Photo: VNA)
The concentrated isolation area in Phu Ninh district, Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)