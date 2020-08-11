Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Quang Nam tightens supervision over COVID-19 pandemic

In response to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control’s order to tighten supervision over the pandemic, the central province of Quang Nam has paid special attention to preventive measures at quarantined areas in the locality.
VNA

  • Supervision over the epidemic at quarantined areas in Quang Nam has been tightened to contribute to limiting the spread of the disease in the community (Photo: VNA)

  

  

  • Disinfectant sprayed at the isolation area of Phu Ninh district, Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)

  

  • The concentrated isolation area in Phu Ninh district, Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)

