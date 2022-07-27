Politics Vietnam always welcomes APEC investors: President Vietnam always welcomes businesses from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies, for mutual benefits and development, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed at the third meeting of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in northern Quang Ninh province on July 27.

Politics Government to work with HCM City regularly to boost city’s growth: PM Working sessions will be held between Government leaders with Ho Chi Minh City authorities on a quarterly basis to seek ways to remove difficulties and boost socio-economic development of the southern economic hub, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while working with municipal leaders on July 27.

Politics Vietnam holds special position in US’s Indo-Pacific strategy: diplomat Vietnam holds a special position in the US’s Indo-Pacific strategy, affirmed Marie C. Damour, outgoing US Consult General to Ho Chi Minh City, as she came to bid farewell to Phan Van Mai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, on July 26.

Politics Vietnam, Russia exchange greetings on 10th anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin exchanged messages of greetings on July 27 on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership./.