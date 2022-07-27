Quang Nam urged to be model for tourism recovery, development
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said on July 27 that he hopes Quang Nam province, which is hosting Visit Vietnam Year 2022, will become a model for tourism development and recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)Quang Nam (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said on July 27 that he hopes Quang Nam province, which is hosting Visit Vietnam Year 2022, will become a model for tourism development and recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Working with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee, Hue advised the central province to complete tourism environment, infrastructure and products, and learn from major tourism centres’ experience, and change its mindset to turn tourism into its spearhead economic sector.
Emphasising the need for Quang Nam to strictly follow the National Assembly’s resolutions and the Government's guidance in planning work, he requested the locality to review its land use planning, and focus on filling existing industrial parks and clusters, while developing new ones to attract businesses in the long term.
Regarding the province's proposals related to the public-private partnership (PPP) investment form, investment capital and issues related to finance and budget, the NA Chairman assigned the legislature's agencies to review the relevant legal provisions and build a plan to amend and supplement them, if necessary, to facilitate the locality’s development.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council Phan Viet Cuong said that after 25 years of the reestablishment of the province, Quang Nam has enjoyed outstanding developments.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)From a purely agricultural province, Quang Nam has risen to a relatively developed province in the region, with its GRDP reaching 102 trillion VND (4.36 billion USD) in 2021, ranking fourth out of 14 localities in the north central and central coastal regions.
The province’s GRDP growth rate maintains at a high level, averaging nearly 11.3% per year, higher than the average GDP growth rate of the whole country. Notably in 2021, despite serious impact of the pandemic, the province's GRDP increased by 5.04% year-on-year, and 12.8% year-on-year in the first half of this year. The GRDP per capita reached 67.6 million VND in 2021.
Quang Nam also recorded positive changes in cultural and social affairs, social welfare is guaranteed, and people's living conditions continue to improve, he added./.