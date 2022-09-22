Quang Ninh historic complex receives national relic status
Po Hen Monument in Mong Cai, Quang Ninh. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – Po Hen historic complex in the northern province of Quang Ninh has been recognised as a national relic by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, according to a decision dated September 20.
Located in Hai Son commune, the border city of Mong Cai, the complex comprises a monument dedicated to martyrs, Que Hill Outpost, Po Hen Border Checkpoint, and West Hill Observatory.
The complex was built to pay tribute to soldiers and civilians in Hai Son commune who sacrificed their lives defending the country’s north-eastern border in February 1979 and soldiers of Po Hen Border Station who died while on duty from 1980 to 1991./.