Representatives of Quang Ninh province and Japan's Hokkaido prefecture at the talks and signing ceremony between the two localities. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) - Secretary of the Quang Ninh provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky and Governor of Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture Suzuki Naomichi held talks and signed a cooperation agreement between the two localities, in the northeastern province's Ha Long city on November 16.



The activity was held on the occasion of the Hokkaido delegation attending the Hokkaido Festival 2023 in Ha Long and activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties in Quang Ninh. It was also first official exchange among leaders, local representatives and businesses of the two provinces.



Ky said Quang Ninh has consistently consolidated and developed cooperative and friendly relations with Japanese investors, partners and localities; paid special attention to and actively contributed to traditional cooperation between the two countries.



Quang Ninh expects and stays ready to work with Hokkaido to effectively concretise the agreements and common perceptions reached by the two countries’ leaders, he said, adding that the two localities should actively seize new opportunities to enhance collaboration in culture, tourism, education and training while exploring potential cooperation areas such as modern integrated services, manufacturing and processing, advanced and smart technology, marine economy, logistics, seaports and port services, eco-agriculture, digital transformation, green transformation, climate change response, food and water security.



Suzuki, for his part, highlighted closer ties between Vietnam and Hokkaido in the fields of agriculture, aquaculture, environment and information technology. Hokkaido and numerous Vietnamese ministries and agencies already signed multiple cooperation agreements to boost economic exchange and tourism.



He said the organisation of the Vietnam festivals in Hokkaido has played a significant role in the extensive and effective development of Vietnam-Hokkaido relationship, thus making important contributions to raising mutual understanding and trust between the two nations.



Currently, Japan is a strategic investor of Quang Ninh with a total of 12 projects valued at over 2.3 billion USD, ranking third among partner countries. In terms of trade, Japan is the second largest importer of Quang Ninh.



This year's Hokkaido Festival and the opening of the Japanese Cultural and Language Centre at Ha Long University will open up new opportunities to increase cultural exchanges between the two countries, laying the groundwork for stronger collaboration in various fields.



On the occasion, Quang Ninh and Hokkaido, Ha Long University and Asahikawa University signed cooperation agreements./.