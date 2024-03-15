Illustrative image (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh expects to receive an additional seven foreign direct investment (FDI) projects from the US, China and Taiwan (China) in March.

The province aims to attract 3 billion USD worth of FDI this year.

According to Chairman the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tuong Huy, Quang Ninh prioritises attracting investment from multinational conglomerates and projects in key sectors.



The official affirmed that the province always pays attention to protecting the legitimate rights of investors and business, ensuring the harmony of interests between the State, investors, workers and local residents.



Quang Ninh has so far this year logged eight FDI projects valued at 478 million USD, ranking second in terms of FDI attraction among localities in the country. Notably, a project on building a photovoltaic cell technology complex invested by Gokin Solar of Hong Kong (China) has the highest capital investment, amounting to 274.8 million USD.



The province is home to nearly 200 foreign-invested businesses from 20 countries and territories with a total capital of nearly 14 billion USD./.