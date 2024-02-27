A COMAC airplane at the Van Don International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – An exhibition to showcase two new aircraft of the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) kicked off in the northern province of Quang Ninh on February 27.

The two narrow-body aircraft, C919 and ARJ21, landed at Van Don International Airport in northern Quang Ninh province one day earlier for their showcase and demonstration at the Comac Airshow until 29.



The C919 is a narrow-body passenger aircraft with a length of nearly 39 metres, a capacity of 168 passengers, and a maximum flight range of 4.075 km. This aircraft seat configuration is similar to the Boeing 737 Max and A320/321 models with a middle aisle and two rows of seats, three on each side. Meanwhile, the ARJ21-700 has a maximum capacity of 90 seats and an operating range of about 3.200 km.

The event saw the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, Quang Ninh province, Chinese and Vietnamese airlines, as well as representatives from travel companies in Quang Ninh.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tuong Huy emphasised that the event offered an opportunity for the province as well as Vietnam and China at large to foster aviation and economic development collaboration, paving the way for more cooperation between the two countries in the time ahead.

The event would create a premise for the operation of commercial flights from China's cities and provinces to Quang Ninh via the Van Don airport and vice versa, he added.

Tan Wan Geng, Chairman of the Board of Directors of COMAC, said that as an important international aviation centre in Southeast Asia, Vietnam is a potential market with rich experiences in aviation operation management.

He expected that Van Don - Quang Ninh will be a new starting point for increased exchanges and cooperation between COMAC and Vietnam's aviation industry, strongly promoting the development of aviation in both countries.

In China, COMAC delivered its first C919 to China Eastern Airlines in December 2022 and made its first commercial flight last May.



This aircraft also put China on the list of few countries that can design and produce their own aircraft, including the US, Canada, Russia, the UK, France and Germany./.